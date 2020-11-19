Harold O. “Hal” Spiess, 86, of Sayre, formerly of East Smithfield, passed away at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
He was born on April 8, 1934, in Kulpsville, the son of the late Charles A. and Lizzie Ann (Overholtzer) Spiess.
Hal was drafted into the US Army in September of 1956 and served in the states of SC, KY, MA, and AK where he was a radio operator. He was honorably discharged in July of 1958 to help his mother with expenses. After the service, he worked as a woodworker for $1.00 an hour, then drove a milk truck before purchasing his own market truck and route, which he did for 13 years. In 1970, he and his brother purchased a dairy farm in East Smithfield, naming it C&H Dairy Farm. Hal also was a school bus driver for Athens Area School District and drove truck for Wolfe Poultry Farm in addition to working on his family farm with his brother. He and his brother owned and operated the family farm for 19 years. After they sold the family dairy farm, Hal continued to drive a school bus and work for the Wolfes’. He then was employed with EMTA, until his retirement at the age of 76.
He is predeceased by his brother, Charles A. Spiess and sister, Leona O. Linsinbigler.
Harold is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara (Heyne) Spiess at home; son and daughter-in-law, Harold Edmund “Ed” and Shannon Spiess of Bath, New York; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Jack Ryan of Athens; grandchildren, Stephanie Spiess and fiancé, Sam Glick, Abigail Spiess, Jennifer Ryan, and Jack Ryan, Jr., several nieces and nephews, and his beloved pets, dog, Chole and cat, Ringo.
Friends and family may call on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield.
Memorial donations may be made in Harold’s name to St. John Lutheran Church, 207 South Hopkins Street, Sayre, PA 18840. The family appreciates all the caregivers Hal had over the past year, especially those who cared for him at home.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
