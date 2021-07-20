“Hattie” (Doty) Rathbun passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital. Services are incomplete and have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA.
