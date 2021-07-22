Harriet J. “Hattie” (Doty) Rathbun passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Robert Packard Hospital with her husband of almost 53 years by her side and surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Dennis “Denny” G. Rathbun, Sr. The couple married Aug. 18, 1968 and had 53 wonderful years together.
Hattie was born on Nov. 3, 1949 in Sayre, PA, daughter of the late Merle A. and Madeline A. (Gernert) Doty. Over the years Hattie worked several jobs like Stull’s Flowers, Eureka, Sip & Dip, the Troy Area School District as a teacher’s aid and as a Culinary Instructor at the Towanda Vo-Tech School before becoming co-owner of Dennis Rathbun Construction for the past 37 years. If that wasn’t enough, Hattie had to stay busy and opened and operated Balloon World & Wedding Planning.
Through all of her “work” career, her biggest passion was coaching her beloved cheerleaders. She always talked about her girls. “Coach Hattie” devoted over 27 years at Troy High School before retiring. After a short break, she realized how much she missed it and decided to assist her daughter in coaching the Canton cheerleaders and her granddaughter.
The Christmas season was always special to Hattie as it was a time for the entire family to get together. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her grandchildren. Nana was proud of each of them as they grew up. She wanted to be at every event she could. For over 15 years she loved watching four of the Grandkids compete in the Youth Hunter Education Challenges (YHEC). The competitions took Papa and Nana yearly to State College and several times across the country to New Mexico.
Hattie is survived by her husband Denny, sons Dennis “Bub” (Mary) Rathbun, Jr. and Darin (Kristi) Rathbun, daughter Marcie (Kim) Jennings, grandsons Garrett (Mellissa) Rathbun, Evan (Sydney) Rathbun, and Jarrod (Kerrigan) Rathbun, granddaughters Brianna Rathbun and Becca (Zach) Jennings-Howard, step-grandson Calvin Jennings, great grandchildren Jaspreat, Chance, Blaine and Maverick, sister Lyne (Lee) Becker, brother Edward Doty, half-sister Carolyn Butler, brothers-in-laws: Chuck, Larry and Gary, several nieces & nephews and very special friends; Barb Y., Doreen, Barb M., Kate, Jean & Donna. She was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law Charles K. Rathbun, mother-in-law Lorrin Mae (Selleck) Rathbun, step mother-in-law Geraldine (Morgan) Rathbun, half-sister and husband Eldora and Larry LaRue, nephew Dee Jay McClure, and special cousin Leslie (Jennings) Welch.
A Celebration of Hattie’s life will be held Saturday, August 21st starting at 1 p.m. — 4 p.m. at D’Vine Vineyard at 350 Garnert Road, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please send any donations to the Troy Junior Sportsmen, PO Box 142, Troy, PA 16947 or the Trojan Booster Club’s East Troy Athletic Center Building Complex Fund, P.O. Box 164 Troy, PA 16947.
