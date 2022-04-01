Harriette Marie (Grace) Rumsey, Age 91, passed away on March 29, 2022, at the Sayre Health Care Center. She was predeceased by her husband, Dean Rumsey, Sr., daughter and son in law, Jeanne & Tom Monro, her parents, Wallace & Eleanor (Sargent) Grace and Dean’s parents, Seth & Agnes Rumsey.
She is survived by sons, Dean, Jr. and girlfriend Theresa Reynolds, Fred and girlfriend, Annie Sheive, daughter and son in law, Diane & Boyd Bradford a sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn & Willis Bennett, grandsons and their wives, Nick & Jamie Bradford, Matt & Anna Bradford, great grandchildren, Martina, Marissa, Allison, Lana, Cole, Claire and Rori. She is also survived by her faithful canine companion Plymouth and good friends, Nancy Dibble, and Sandy Stewart.
She was a member of the Coryland Church and sung in the choir until she was no longer able to. Harriette enjoyed fishing and loved to her all about sons hunting stories. She will greatly be missed by her family and many friends.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Gerald W. Vickery Funeral & Cremation Services, 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947. Her service will be held at the funeral home following calling hours at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jay Zeremba officiating. Interment will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park, Luthers Mills, PA.
