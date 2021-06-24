Harrison Frank Fenton Jr., 76, of 886 Brown Road, Wyalusing, PA, Herrick Township, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA. Harrison was born in Sayre, PA on March 27, 1945, the son of Harrison Frank Fenton Sr. and Anna Viola Russell Fenton. He attended the Troy area schools and later served with the U.S. Army. Harrison worked as a logger for most of his life. He enjoyed working on cars, racing, hunting, and fishing.
Surviving are his wife, Vicki Fethers Fenton, children, Debbie (Fred) Bailey, Harrison (Kim) Fenton III., Anna Fenton, Denny (Sherre) Fenton, ad Dawn Aiken, his siblings, Doris Spencer, Carrie Ann (Warren) Arnold, Rachel Jackson, Irene (John) Young, David (Barbara) Fenton, Harold (Janice) Fenton, Rita (Rick) Bentley, Bernice Fenton, Kevin (Wanda) Fenton, Patricia (Steve) Tyler, Vern (Barbara) Fenton, Diana (Paul) Houghton, Brian Fenton, Robin Cron, and Randy Fenton, stepchildren, Jennifer Patton, Nicole Chandler, as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ralph Fenton.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
