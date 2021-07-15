Harry Bowman Corey Jr. III, died at home July 11, 2021 surrounded by loving family. He was a devoted husband and father of two daughters. He grew up in the Troy area on his family farm before enlisting as a baker in the U.S. Marine Corps, achieving expert marksman status. After service, he worked at Sylvania Electric, then later returned to farming by partnering with his wife’s father, Frank Burleigh. Harry then joined the Troy Police Dept. where he served for 20 years before retiring. He enjoyed playing cards, woodworking, camping, and spending time with family and friends. Harry was a Mason, Royal Arch Mason and member of the American Legion, National Rifle Association, and member of the Austinville Union Church.
He was the son of Harry B. Corey, Sr. and Marie V. Watkins Corey. Surviving are his daughters, Cheryl L. Slaymaker of Mainesburg, PA, Mrs. Raymond (Linda) Barrett of Newark Valley, NY; sisters Mrs. Leslie (Sandra) Schell of Susquehanna, PA, and Mrs. Patricia Shoemaker (Jim Doughty) of Pine City, NY; 6 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; and several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Donna E. (Burleigh) Corey, parents, brother George L. Corey of Troy, and Mrs. Phillip (Barbara) Lockwood of Dallas, TX.
His services will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Austinville Union Church, 2977 Austinville Rd, Troy, PA 16947, with his viewing being from 11 AM to 1 PM and service at 1 PM with Rev. Ken Marple officiating. Interment in Columbia Valley Cemetery. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been trusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Austinville Union Church, 8698 Old State Rd, Troy, PA 16947.
To send condolences go to: VickeryFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.