Harry D. Hoover, 84, of Wysox, PA passed away Thursday evening, August 3, 2023, at the Highlands Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Laporte, PA where he had been a resident since October of 2022. Harry was born in the Spring Lake area on April 18, 1939, the son of the late Ferdinand and Mae Pierce Hoover. Harry was employed with Proctor & Gamble in Mehoopany, PA until his injury in 1975.
He also worked as a bulldozer operator for Huffman Brothers of Wyalusing, PA. In his younger years, Harry was an active fireman and fire policeman with the Wyalusing Fire Dept. a well as serving as an auxiliary fire policeman for Tuscarora Township. He loved hunting, fishing, (especially Salmon fishing)
and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and friends. Surviving are his daughters,
Betty May Reynolds of Wysox, and Margaret (William Sr.) Johnson of Wyalusing, grandchildren, William Johnson Jr., Sarah Reynolds-Mitchell, and Matthew Reynolds, great grandson, Abel Mitchell, step children, James Oliver, Virginia Oliver Hoover, Frank West, Florence West-Weed, Rosalie West-Warfle, and Violet West-Weed, several step grandchildren, brothers, Robert Hoover, Bernard Hoover, and Martin Hoover, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Harry was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Bessie Barber Hoover on February 12, 2014, brothers, Richard, Kenneth, and Ira Hoover, sisters, Margaret and Marie Hoover, stepson, Francis “Butch” West Jr., and stepdaughters-in-law, Marie West and Charlotte Oliver.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Interment will be private in the Terrytown Cemetery, Terry Township, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
