Harry E. Brelsford, Sr, 78, of Troy, PA and Stockton, NJ, passed away on April 10, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born to parents Theodore and Elizabeth Brelsford, on November 17, 1942, in Somerville, NJ. Harry grew up on a farm in Ringoes, NJ, enjoyed hunting, playing baseball, and spending time with his family. He was a devout Yankees fan, rarely missing a game. He was a plant superintendent at Bemis Manufacturing Company in Flemington, NJ. Harry was a natural-born leader and visionary, winning company awards for his business improvement ideas. Harry met his wife of 57 years in 1955, when she moved next door to his family farm. The two married in 1964 and had three children.
Harry is survived by his wife Julie, son Harry Brelsford, Jr., daughter Brenda Jones and her husband Keith, daughter Tara Schaufler and her husband Joe as well as five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Harry was an exceptional father and husband. He will be especially missed for his wittiness and charismatic personality.
In remembrance of Harry’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Olde Covert Church, 8698 Old State Road, Troy, PA 16947. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Troy, PA has been trusted with the arrangements.
