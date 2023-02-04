Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear….
Harry E. Camp, Jr., 84, of Herrick Township, passed away early on Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023 at “The Gate House” at Divine Providence Hospital, in Williamsport following a brief illness. Harry was born on June 8, 1938 at home in Stoney Point, Herrick Township son of the late Ethel (Casselbury) and Harry Camp Sr. He was a graduate of the Wyalusing High School Class of 1958. On April 22, 1961 he married Maxine Furman at the Warren Center United Methodist Church. He was employed for Clean-It, Inc in Owego, NY and Masonite in Wysox, PA. In 1972, Harry and Maxine started Camp’s Excavating and later added construction to their workload. For twenty-five years, Harry plowed snow as a private contractor for Penn Dot and later worked for them directly for five more years. Together, Maxine and Harry have lovingly cared for and have overseen the Camptown Cemetery for 42 years. Harry also served his community as a former Herrick Twp. Supervisor. Harry always found a way to keep busy – he enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, camping, attending car shows, and treasured the time with family at the pond.
Harry will be greatly missed by his wife, Maxine; his children and their spouses: Carolyn Clouse (Greg Saylor), Michael Camp, David (Dawn) Camp, and Yvonne (Jim) Donovan; his grandchildren: Melissa Clouse (Tim Knowles), Ashley Camp, Alex Camp (Dallas Brookens), Elyce Camp (Wesley Spaeth), Cody (LeeAnn) Camp, Christopher Camp (Reubi Cardell), Cheyanna Camp (Paul Price); his great grandchildren: Aryssa Knowles, Coye Knowles, Ashlyn Camp, Lucas Camp, Hailey Camp and Ethan Camp; his sister and brother-in-law: Rosemary (Wallace) Stewart; his brother and sister-in-law: Jerry (Judy) Camp; Maxine’s siblings: Zane (Linda) Furman, Todd (Rena) Furman, and Bart Furman; Sarah (Martin) Hoover; many nieces, nephews among them a special nephew Blake Furman; several close friends and step grandchildren also survive.
Harry was predeceased by his parents; his brothers and sister in law: Roy (Connie) Camp; Glenn Camp Sr.; sisters and brothers-in-law: Betty (Robert) Shaffer; Diana (Gary) Bacorn; and a granddaughter DeAnna Camp.
Abiding with his wishes, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family at the Camptown Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the family’s pond. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to The Gate House at Divine Providence Hospital, 1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 in loving memory of Harry E. Camp, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.