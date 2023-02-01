Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear….
Harry E. Camp, Jr., 84, of Herrick Township, Wyalusing, Pa passed away early on Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023 at “The Gate House” at Divine Providence Hospital, in Williamsport following a brief illness.
