Harry Earl Jones, Longtime resident of Ogdensburg, passed from this life on the morning of October 6, 2021, following a decline of health over a long period of time.
Born in Canton on April 11, 1943, Harry was the fifth child of the family of six children of the late Herbert and Marian Williams Jones of Ogdensburg, and spent his early childhood on the family farm. A few years after the death of his father in 1949, the family relocated to Albion, NY where he graduated from Albion High School in 1961. He attended Grove City College, Grove City, PA and received a BA Degree in Business Administration in 1966.
After college, he returned to his beloved Jones-view Farm, and by chance, met a young secretary in Canton. Harry and the former Carol Lundy were married at the First Baptist Church in Canton on June 17, 1967. It began a marriage of love and devotion to each other for over 54 years.
Harry was employed by the Lycoming County Courts from 1967 to 1998 in the Juvenile Probation Department, with twenty-five years as Chief Juvenile Officer, overseeing a large department that was tasked with dealing with juveniles that came in front of him and their many problems, sometimes generations in the making. He handled the job with a mixture of caring and toughness.
Following his retirement, he took a part time position with Tioga County Human Services and worked in the Northern Tioga School District for approximately ten years doing Drug and Alcohol Prevention programs. While still working with youth, it was a different experience that probation and very satisfying.
Through all these years, Harry and Carol raised their two sons on the farm in Ogdensburg. There was where his heart was truly centered. He loved working in the fields, making hay and managing the woodland acres. Some of his happiest times were hunting deer or raccoon and cutting firewood with family and friends. The “Sugar Shack” that he built was the gathering place for family and friends during maple syrup time! He instilled a strong work ethic in his sons. He was an avid fan of Canton Wrestling during his sons’ high school days. With pride, he attended the activities of the grandchildren, whether scholastic, music or sports events, as long as he was able.
He attended the Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ, Canton and was a member of the Ogdensburg Gun Club and a former Union township Supervisor.
Harry is survived by his wife, Carol Lundy Jones; sons and families, Michael (Patti) of Nisbet, PA, Matthew (Tammy) of Athens; grandchildren, Nathan and Kaitlin Jones and Luke and Madalyn Jones; sisters, Delores (Les) Kellner of Tonawanda, NY and Mary Jones Bontempo, The Villages, FL; brothers, Jack (Hope) Jones of Ansonia, CT, and Philip Jones of Rochester, NY; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Frank) Huff, of Montoursville; brother-in-law, Dennis Kitzman of Rochester; step-brother, Franklin Donaldson of Sarasota, FL; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents Harry was predeceased by a sister, Harriet Jones Kitzman of Rochester; step-sister, Edith Strasburger of Columbia, SC; brothers-in-law, Vic Bontempo of the Villages, Fl and Edward (Arlene) Lundy of Rialto, CA.
Services to honor the life of Harry will be held from 10:30-Noon on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. A celebration of life will follow at Noon with Pastor Nancy Beahm officiating. Burial will be held in Ogdensburg Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Harry’s name may be sent the Ogdensburg Cemetery Association, 2574 Ogdensburg Road, Roaring Branch, PA 17765.
Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.