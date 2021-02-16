Mr. Harry Eldon Fassett, age 57, of West Auburn, Pennsylvania, passed away very suddenly, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Tyler Memorial Hospital, after suffering a heart attack at home.
Harry was born in Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 14, 1963, a son of the late Perle E. Fassett Sr. and Elsie M. Walter Fassett. He attended Elk Lake School. He married the former Latrenda Ann Fox on June 1, 1985, in Black Walnut, Pennsylvania.
He was currently employed with Kamarauskas Flagstone out of Little Meadows, Pennsylvania, where he has worked for over 30 years and was presently a drill operator.
He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his oldest grandson, Aaron. On most weekends he could be found spending time with the gang on Edinger Hill, with Ed Burgess, Ned and Marge Boryschuk, Tom Hoffman, Tim and Mary Knowles, Stan Kowalski, Doug Cogswell, Emil Cogswell, Brian Knowles, David Fassett and Lenny Warner. Whether they were cutting wood, playing cards, or just shooting the breeze, they were well-spent weekends and Harry always looked forward to them. Harry also enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time outdoors. He was never one to sit still and was always on the go. In his younger years he enjoyed racing when he had his own race car.
He was a social member of the Black Walnut American Legion.
Surviving are his wife, Latrenda Fassett, at home; daughter, Alicia Fassett, West Auburn; son, Dustin Fassett, West Auburn; grandchildren, Aaron Fassett, West Auburn, Emma Fassett, West Auburn, Adaleigh Barrett, Lucas Fassett, West Auburn; two brothers, Perle Fassett Jr., Lawton, Pennsylvania, Jerry Fassett, Lawton; sister and brother-in-law, April and Chris Penney, Factoryville, Pennsylvnania; father-in-law, Lloyd Fox, Laceyville, Pennsylvnaia; two brothers-in-law, Dale Fox and Kay Knowles, Laceyville, David Fox, Standing Stone, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lisa and Ed Latini, Spring Hill, Pennsylvania.
He is also survived by several aunts and uncles and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Perle E. Fassett Sr. on Oct. 1, 2012 and by his mother, Elsie M. Walter Fassett on Nov. 4, 2014. He was also predeceased by a brother Oscar “Pinky” Fassett on April 13, 2018 and by his mother-in-law Dawn Allen Fox on Feb. 17, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with Mr. Austen A. McGee, officiating.
A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing, where friends and family may call from 5 p.m. until the start of the service at 7 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
