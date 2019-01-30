Harry James Auer, age 43, of New Albany, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly but yet peacefully on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at his home with his loving family at his side.
Harry was born on Jan. 19, 1976, in Waverly, New York, a son of Alois Auer and the late Eileen M. Vargason Auer. He graduated from the Wyalusing Valley High School a member of the class of 1994. He married his high school sweetheart the former Heather A. Robinson of New Albany on Aug. 26, 1995.
Harry was currently a bus driver for the Sullivan County School District. He was formerly employed by Arrow United where he worked for 17 years. He also owned and operated Dad’s Country Bar B-Q where he grilled for countless fundraisers in the community, and he was a diehard fan of the TV series 24. His favorite season was the summer, where he would always say “It was never too hot, the hotter the better.” He really enjoyed going to the beach in South Carolina. He was at peace when the sun was shining, and he was the happiest when he was outside to enjoy it.
Harry was a loving spouse and a supporting father. He loved to hunt and was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Bulls fan. He was a former wrestling coach and T-Ball Coach at Wyalusing schools. He was an outgoing person who would help anyone, and thoroughly enjoyed helping all who needed assistance.
Surviving are his spouse, Heather at home; sons, Cody (Carla) Auer of New Albany, Pennsylvania, Luke Auer at home; daughter, Ashlee Auer at home; father, Alois Auer Sr. of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; brother, Ally Auer of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; sister, Rose (James) Shepard of Grinnell, Iowa; sister-in-law, Tracie Walburn of Evergreen, Pennsylvania; in-laws, Ray (Ann) Robinson of Evergreen, Pennsylvania; best friend, Richard Brewster of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; and two nieces and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 1 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853 with the Rev. Dr. Barry R. Ballard, officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 1 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Ronald McDonald House, 24 Trembulak Way, Danville, PA 17821. To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please visit www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.