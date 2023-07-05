Harry Kithcart, 93, of Towanda, PA passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA. Harry was born in West Burlington, PA on March 29, 1930, and attended school in Grover. PA. On September 29, 1951, he married the former Margaret E. Barber in Wellington, Ohio. In early years, Harry worked on farms and in the excavation business. He was employed by PAXAR in South Waverly, PA for over 20 years until his retirement. Harry enjoyed vegetable gardening, cutting wood, and carpentry work. Harry is survived by his children; Mary M. Dyer of Towanda, Lynn H. Kithcart and wife Debie of Standing Stone, Karen S. Ford and husband Mark of Wilawana, Linda L. Kalo and husband Steven of Hornbrook, Brenda M. Vanderpoel of Standing Stone, Pamela J. Benjamin and husband Kenneth Jr. of Allis Hollow, Darcie A. Robinson and husband Mark of Nichols, NY, 12 grandchildren, a special granddaughter that shared his birthday, Tara L. Hance, numerous great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Harry was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Margaret E. Barber Kithcart on May 14, 2017. Interment will be private in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, PA. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to a charity or organization of one’s choice in Harry’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
