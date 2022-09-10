Harry L. Bonnell, 76, of Canton, passed away Monday, September 4, 2022 at the UPMC Gatehouse in Williamsport following a brief stay. Harry LaRue was born April 3, 1946 to the late Arthur and Mildred (Halderman) Bonnell. He attended Canton Area Schools and later joined the United States Army. He was employed by various businesses throughout the area including, the farming industry, Ward Foundry and most recently Harry delivered papers for the Elmira Star Gazette.
Harry was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and riding motorcycle. He was very mechanically inclined and could often be found puttering on old cars. He liked to cook and could fix just about anything he put his mind to.
He is survived by his children; Harry Bonnell Jr. of Watertown, NY, Michael (Ella) Bonnell of Lakeland, FL, several grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Patty (Brent) May of Granville Summit, David Sr. (Diane) Muszynski of Gillett; daughter-in-law, Theresa Muszynski-Schweit of Mansfield, sister-in-law; Doris Gowin of Canton and Sandy Bennett of Gillett, a brother-in-law; Doug Bennett of Canton and his first wife; Paulette Beckstead of Liberty as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, Harry was predeceased by his wife of nearly 40 years the former Virginia “Ginny” (Bennett) Bonnell; his daughter, Teressa Ann Muszynski, brothers, Roger, Raymond, Torance and Robert Bonnell; brothers in law, Floyd Bennett, John Gowin and a sister in law, Carol Bennett and his mother and father in law; Henry and Josie Bennett.
A celebration of Harry’s life will be held at a later date. The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences to the family may be offered at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
