Harry L. “Sonny” Vanderpool Jr., 83, of 80 Owlett Road, Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 4, 2020, at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Harry was born in Towanda on Sept. 18, 1936, one of eight children to Harry L. Vanderpool Sr. and Debbie Ackley Vanderpool. He attended Towanda High School and following high school became employed by the Berlinger Silk Mill in Towanda. On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 1955, Harry married the love of his life, Marjorie L. Vanderpool in Monroeton, Pennsylvania. Harry was employed by the Erie-Lackawanna Railroad for 20 years and by E. I. DuPont in Towanda for 20 years until retirement. Harry loved spending time with his family, the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing and gardening.
Harry is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Marjorie L. Vanderpool; children, Harry Vanderpool III and wife Kathy, Rickie Vanderpool and fiancé Jennifer Rowe, Lorraine Wizelman, Kevin Vanderpool and wife Virginia; daughters-in-law, Ruth Vanderpool and Jackie Vanderpool; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Theresa Johnson and husband Jim, Darlene Jones and husband Tom; sister-in-law, Shirley Vanderpool; brother-in-law, Richard Gowin; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special life-long friend, Jim Place. Harry was predeceased by sons, Jeffrey H. Vanderpool on Jan. 1, 2011, Louis A. Vanderpool on Dec. 8, 2014; father, Harry L. Vanderpool Sr.; mother, Debbie Ackley Vanderpool Crawn; step father, Leon Crawn; sisters, Evelyn Daugherty, Margaret Chilson, and Mary Place; and brothers, Charles Vanderpool and Ernest Vanderpool.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pennsylvania. Officiating the service will be Rev. Thomas Blackall. Private interment will be Monday in the Liberty Corners Cemetery, Monroe Township, Pennsylvania. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Guthrie Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit Resident Activities Fund, 91 Hospital Drive, Towanda, PA 18848, in memory of Harry L. Vanderpool Jr. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
