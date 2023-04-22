Harry Norman Bruce, 91, of Gillett, PA passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at his home. He was born on November 10, 1931 in Troy, PA, son of the late Roy and Nina (Smith) Bruce. Harry was a US Air Force veteran, worked at Westinghouse, and later was a plumber for St. Joseph’s Hospital. Harry was a past member of Troy Fire Department, Ambulance, and Police Auxiliary.
Harry is survived by his children: Gregory (Loretta) Bruce of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Richard (Wendy) Bruce of Myrtle Beach, SC, Paula (Stephen) Updike of Wellsburg, NY, and Todd (Tammy) Bruce of Soho, MO, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: George, Robert, Donald, Harold, sister Eloise Bruce Gernert, and son Norman Bruce.
Services will be private and are at the convenience of Harry’s family. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family would like to extend a special thank you to care givers Jen and Samantha, Bath VA Home Health, Guthrie Hospice, and the Ridgebury Ambulance.
Memorial contributions may be made in Harry’s memory to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Dr. Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Ridgebury Ambulance Association c/o Terry Husted 16145 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925.
