On Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 Harvey Ferris of Troy passed away peacefully at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre following a brief illness. He was 57 years of age.
Born July 18, 1962 in Vestal, New York, he was the son of Donald Ferris and Jean (Giberson) Ferris. Throughout most of his working life Harvey was a warehouse worker. He was married to the former Sally Hart, and together they raised two sons and two daughters.
He was a friendly, outgoing man who enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and was a great fan of NASCAR. Most important to him was his family, and he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Sally, at home; his stepmother Bonnie Mullinex of Athens; sons, Michael Harris Jr. of Williamsport and William Harris of Pennsylvania; daughters, April Dunn of Troy and Jessica (Robert) Barnes of Roaring Branch; brother, Dale (Donna) Ferris of Sayre; sisters, Tina (Doug) Neuber of Wyalusing, Donna May (Joe Marcin) of Plymouth, Margaret Lockett of Sugar Run; nieces, Amanda May and Tasha Sturdevant; nephews, Kenneth May, Thomas Mosier and Dakota Mosier; and grandchildren, Anna Briggs, Adam Duva Jr., Chelsie Harris, Christina Harris, Robert M. Barnes and Roscoe Barnes.
He was preceded in death by father Donald Ferris, mother Jean Ferris and brother Thomas Ferris.
Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center St., Canton, PA 17724. Service will follow at noon. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Troy, Pa. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com).
