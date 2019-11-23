Harvinder Jack “Harvey” Chilson, beloved infant son of Paul J. Chilson and Karolyn A. Gisewhite Chilson of 45 McNamara Road, Towanda, passed away Sunday evening, Nov. 17, 2019 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Harvey was born July 24, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
In addition to his parents, Harvey is survived by his sister, Kelsey A. Chilson; brother, James P. Chilson; paternal grandparents, Paul L. Chilson and Beverly A. Chilson of Franklindale; maternal grandfather, Raymond E. Gisewhite of Clearfield; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Harvey was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Kathy A. Gisewhite.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
