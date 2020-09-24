Heather L. Daugherty, 47, of Ulster, passed away Thursday afternoon, Aug. 27, 2020 at her home following declining health. Heather was born in Princeton, New Jersey, on Dec. 13, 1972, the daughter of Dewey and Deborah Eleniewski Goodwin. She was a graduate of Towanda Area High School and was formerly employed by the Bradford County Humane Society in Ulster, the Dandy Mini Mart in Wysox, and The Daily Review in Towanda. Heather loved spending time with her daughters, family, friends, and caring for animals. She especially enjoyed baking and reading. Heather’s family includes her husband, Thomas L. Daugherty Jr.; daughters, Katherine R. Daugherty and Christine H. Daugherty; step son, Thomas L. Daugherty III; parents, Deborah and Dewey Goodwin; sister, Patience Goodwin; nephews, Xavier and Connor; several aunts, uncles, cousins and her best friend, Renae Salsman McGuire.
A memorial service will be held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Hilltop Pavillion of Mount Pisgah State Park, Troy, with Pastor Joshua Householder officiating.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Heather.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.