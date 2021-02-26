Heidi E. Wray, age 37, of Millerton, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her home. She was born on February 8, 1984 in Elmira, NY, a daughter of Jeffrey and Leah (Morgan) Wray. Heidi was a cashier at the Kwik Fill in Tioga, PA, and she enjoyed camping and hunting.
Heidi is survived by her father and stepmother, Jeffrey and Cynthia Wray; a son, Cody Wray of Sugar Run, PA; two daughters, Alexa Wray of Sugar Run, PA, and Madison Wray of Gillett, PA; a stepbrother, Casey Wise of Gillett, PA; and two stepsisters, Tracie Russell of York, PA, and Neoma Monroe of Elmira, NY. She was preceded in death by her mother, Leah Morgan Wray.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
