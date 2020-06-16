Mrs. Helen Anna Burke, age 90, of Wilmot Township, Bradford County, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday morning, June 14, 2020, at the UC Health West Chester Hospital, in West Chester, Ohio.
Helen was born Aug. 4, 1929, in Oceanside, Nassau County, New York. She was the daughter of the late William Henry and Irene Saxton Goldbach. She grew up in Rockville Centre, New York, and moved to Terry Township, Bradford County, Pennsylvania, in 1935.
She married Harold John Burke, a lifelong farmer, of Wilmot Township, Bradford County, on June 18, 1946. He predeceased her on Sept. 13, 1988, after 42 years of marriage.
Helen and Harold operated the family farm. After she retired, Helen worked for LD Wood Design in Dushore, Pennsylvania.
Helen was an active member of St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, and attended mass at its mission, St. Francis of Assisi Church in Cummiskey, until its closure.
Helen enjoyed gardening. Like many farm families in the area, she had a large garden every year. She enjoyed fresh vegetables and produce from her garden, and would can and freeze for the rest of the year. Helen also enjoyed baking and made a little extra money baking cakes for parties, birthdays, and weddings for friends and neighbors. Puzzles intrigued her and she usually had a card table with a jigsaw puzzle she was working on set up. When watching TV, she always had a book of crossword or seek-a-word puzzles nearby.
Helen also enjoyed movies. Over the years she collected over a thousand movie videos. It wasn’t unusual to see her dozing off as the final credits rolled on the screen. Helen was fascinated by elephants so she decorated her home with elephant figurines and often wore a brooch with elephants. She enjoyed seeing new places, whether it was going out shopping, running the local roads, taking a road trip with her girls to the Midwest, or visiting them wherever they would move. Family was the most important thing to her. Nothing made her face light up like a family gathering, especially when there were new little ones.
Surviving are four daughters, Kathleen (Donald) Salsman of West Chester Township, Ohio, Maureen (Grant) House of Jenningsville, Pennsylvania, Barbara (Kevin) Kunkle of Sugar Run, Pennsylvania, Susan (Thomas) Burns of Seabrook, Texas; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Salsman Bayshore, Ann Salsman (Dr. Jon) Cohron, Linda Mapes (Igor Tyurekov), Diane Mapes Lantz (Randy Coolbaugh), Kenneth (Lisa) Mapes, Kimberly Burns (Jason) James and Lizabeth Burns (Justin) Meinhardt; 11 great-grandchildren, Samantha Shiner, Joshua Cohron, Jacie Whinnery, Jordan Whinnery, Alex Lantz, Mckenna Mapes, Kenneth Mapes, Riley James, Gabriel James, Patrick Meinhardt and Gwenyth Meinhardt.
A transferal service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, from the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, Pennsylvania, and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, Pennsylvania, with the Rev. Thomas J. Major, her pastor, presiding. Interment will follow in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, Cummiskey, Pennsylvania.
Friends and family may call from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, Pennsylvania.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
