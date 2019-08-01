Mrs. Helen Anne McDonough Woodruff, age 95, of Royersford, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home with her family at her side.
Helen was born on the family farm in Wilmot Township, Bradford County, on July 8, 1924, the daughter of the late Francis and Anna Byron McDonough. She graduated from the Wyalusing High School, a member of the class of 1942. She married Donald G. Woodruff of Jeffersonville, Ohio on Nov. 21, 1951 and he predeceased her on Feb 17, 1973.
Helen worked as a clerk for the Cities Service Oil Company in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Her husband Don was a supervisor at Cities Service and after his death she moved to Pennsylvania.
Helen was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Royersford and a member of its Altar and Rosary Society. She was a volunteer at Sacred Heart School, and also for Meals on Wheels for many years. She enjoyed being with her family and visiting the local casino. She traveled in North American, South America and also in Europe.
Surviving: twin daughters, Barbara Woodruff and Beverly A. Woodruff, both of Royersford, Pennsylvania; daughter-in-law, Melissa Woodruff Boyertown; granddaughter, Keely Woodruff Boyertown; and her faithful dog, Peggy Sue.
Helen was predeceased by two sons, Michael Woodruff on Aug. 19, 2013 and Patrick Woodruff on March 26, 2017.
A transferal service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 from the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Basil’s church, Dushore, with the Rev. Thomas J. Major, pastor, presiding. Interment will be in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, Cummiskey, Pennsylvania.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at the Homer Funeral Home.
The family will provide the flowers and asks that memorial contributions be sent to St. Basil’s storm damage fund, P.O. Box 307, Dushore, PA 18614.
