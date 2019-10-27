Mrs. Helen F. (Swackhamer) Ammerman, longtime resident of Endicott, New York, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Belmont Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Belmont, MA. She was 90.
Helen was born August 10, 1929 in StandingStone Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William F. and Sarah Geraldine (Van Ness) Swackhamer. Her father died when Helen was just four months old and her mother remarried to Lee Cole who raised her. She graduated from Rome High School and earned certification in x-ray technology from Robert Packer Hospital. She married Floyd Robert (Bob) Ammerman on November 24, 1948 in the Church of Christ in Sayre, Pennsylvania. They lived a short while in Pennsylvania before moving to a home they built in Endicott, New York. Age and health forced a move to Massachusetts to be closer to family.
She worked as an x-ray technician at Robert Packer and Ideal Hospitals.
Her home and family. remained the center of her life.She loved home decorating and used many techniques in her home that she saw on HGTV. Her gardens were a labor of love and she was especially proud of her rock garden. Helen enjoyed sewing and crafting and for many years she and Bob traveled to craft shows with their BAHA Creations. The purchase of a truck camper in 1964 fulfilled her dreams of travel and resulted in trips, excursions and many memories. She and her husband even went on a cruise that took them through the Panama Canal to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
Helen was predeceased by two of her sisters Harriett Mayhood and Janice Felt and by two of her grandchildren, Leslie and Derek Ammerman.
In addition to her husband of 70 years, Bob, she leaves her children, Dean R. Ammerman of Binghamton, New York, Lynnette A. Almeida (Roger) of Waltham, Debra J. ‘D.J.’ Templeman (George) of Huntingtown, Maryland and Brian L. Ammerman (Karen) of Carlisle, PA; her grandchildren, Stephen Ammerman (Michelle), Allison Ammerman, Kyle Ammerman (Alyssa), Kristin Enright (Sean), Jameson Almeida (Johnna), Nathan Templeman (Jesse), Aaron Templeman, Chelsea Ammerman; step grandchildren, Jenn Lopiano of Carlisle, PA, Amy Fair (Brad) of Carlisle, PA, Vincent Lopiano (Cecilia) of Philadelphia, PA; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Scarlett, Jack, Ryan, Carson and Grace; step great-grandchildren, Taylor, Tayden, Ryann, Katy, Evan, Eugene, Zella; siblings, Howard Cole (Shirley) of Waverly, New York, Larry Cole (Mikki) of Milan, Pennsylvania, James Cole (Loni) of Smithfield, Pennsylvania, Emma Beckwith (Robert) of Wachula, Florida, Joyce Crainey (Gerry) of Cayuta, New York; her brother-in-law Robert Mayhood of Maine, New York; several nieces & nephews.
Family and friends will honor and remember Helen’s life by gathering on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Litchfield United Methodist Church, Litchfield, PA where her Memorial Service will be celebrated at 2 p.m. There are no calling hours. Burial is private.
Memorials in her name may be made to https://www.alz.org/.
