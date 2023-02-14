Helen G. (Frederick) Buck, 70, of Troy, PA passed away on February 11, 2023 at her home. She was born on October 22, 1952 in Troy, the daughter of the late Arthur and Zelda (Lucky) Frederick. Helen was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Helen is survived by her sons: Duane R. (Cindy) Buck of Windfall, PA, Arthur B. (Jenny) Buck of Canton, and Keith L. (Helen) Buck of Troy, grandchildren: Danielle, Brandon, Haley, Jessica, Tinya, Trevor, Jacob, Autumn, Lee, and Conrad, step grandchildren: Dana, TJ, Amanda, Nicole, Ashley, Orinda, and Nicole, several great grandchildren, sister Carol (Lloyd) Carl of Windfall, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Duane J. Buck, step grandson Mitchel Smith, great grandsons Aiden J. Shepard and Tucker Herckel, brothers Kenny Frederick and William (Debbie) Frederick, and sisters: Pat (Walt) Bolt, Bertha (Mike) Marbaker, and Pauline (Art) Laudenslager.
Services will be private and at the convenience of Helen’s family. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 W Main St. Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFuneralHome.com
