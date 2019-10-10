Helen K. Fiester, 93, of Muncy Valley, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at UPMC Williamsport.
Born Nov. 29, 1925 in Dushore, she was a daughter of the late William H. and Blanche M. (Messersmith) Kuhnle. She and her husband, Fred L. Fiester, celebrated 71 years of marriage on July 23, 2019.
Helen was previously employed as secretary for the county superintendent of schools for Sullivan County and also served as payroll clerk for the Sullivan County School District. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s and Zion Lutheran Churches, which is currently Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Parish, where she was active in the church choir. Helen was also a life member of the Laporte Women’s Club, the Republican Women, and the Towanda Chapter OES. Giving back to her community was very important to Helen, as she volunteered for many organizations throughout Sullivan County, including serving as a 4-H leader for many years. Helen loved genealogy and was a member of the Johannes Schwalm Historical Society. In her free time Helen enjoyed knitting, cooking, baking, gardening, and traveling with her husband Fred in the U.S. and abroad.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Susan J. Fiester, MD of Bethesda, Maryland, and New York, New York; a son, Leo F. Fiester of Muncy Valley; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her sister, Kathryn Huffman.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 116 Carpenter Street, Dushore, with Rev. Phyllis A. Pelletier officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter Street, Dushore.
The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to the Laporte Ambulance, or Zion Chapel, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
