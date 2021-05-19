Helen Lucille Stermer, 77, of died at the Seagrass Village Nursing and Rehab Home in Port Orange, FL on May 1, 2020.
Lucille was born in Sayre, on Sept. 21, 1942 to William T. Clarke and Helen (Epp) Clarke. She attended Epiphany Elementary School and Sayre High School, graduating in 1960. Lucille was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church in Sayre. During high school, Lucille was a volunteer at the Robert Packer Hospital as a candy striper. She graduated from Rochester Business Institute and worked at Cornell University in the Administration and Chemistry Departments. After moving back to Waverly, she worked part time for several lawyers and local businesses. She was employed for several years at the Athens Northern Central Bank in the mortgage department and later for Henry’s Real Estate. Lucille was a member of the sewer committee during the period when Waverly was installing a new sewer system. She was a member of Shepard Hill Country Club and secretary on the Ladies Board of Directors for several years. She also was a member of the Elmira Chapter DRA. She enjoyed working with all the people that she came in contact with.
Lucille married her loving husband, Philip (Skip) Stermer in 1977 and enjoyed the weekend visits to the Sodus Bay Area where she had spent her childhood family summer vacations. She was a very caring person, very proud of their children, grandchildren and concerned about everyone in the family.
After retirement, she and her husband decided to spend winters in warmer weather. The past 27 years were spent mainly in the New Smyrna Beach, FL are but returning to the Valley in South Waverly, their original roots, for the summer.
Lucille is survived by husband, Philip (Skip), son David (Darnell) Jayne and granddaughter, Laura Jayne of Arlington, VA, stepson Mark (Joanne) Stermer and two step grandsons, Mark C. (Brita) Stermer and Daniel Stermer of Titusville, NJ, stepson Mitchell (Julie) Stermer and step grandson Calvin of Campbell, CA, stepson Scott (Sharon) Stermer of Prince Frederick, MD, step niece Debbie (Jim) Ammack of Van Etten, NY, sister Jeanne (Francis) Paolangeli, nephews T.J. (Kay) Paolangeli, Michael (Ashley) Paolangeli of Ithaca, NY, brother Robert (Pamela) Clarke of Apalachin, NY, niece Michelle (Adam) Bancroft of Nashville, TN, step niece Ashley (Michael) Kelley of Delian, NJ and several great nieces and nephews.
Lucille is predeceased by her parents William T. and Helen Clark, brother William Clarke and step nephew Joshua Stevens.
A Graveside Service will be held for family and friends at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 N. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovik officiating.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
