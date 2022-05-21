It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish but the beautiful memories we hold in our hearts will forever live on. Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother Helen M. Crain Young passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, May 14, 2022 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of the Towanda Memorial Hospital. Helen was born on a cold New Years Day, January 1, 1924 in Sayre, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Raymond B. and Lora E. (Horton) Zeller. Helen was a graduate of Sayre High School class of 1942. Following high school, she married Elmer W. Crain and together they shared 38 years of marriage until his passing on July 24, 1980. In 1990, Helen married Ansel W. Young and they shared 19 years until his passing in 2009. She was a long-time member of the Bumpville Bible Church where she started and lead their FIRST ever choir. Helen also shared her love by teaching Sunday School. She treasured her family and always looked forward to Friday morning coffee where stories and memories were shared. A talented seamstress, Helen enjoyed quilting and was a knowledgeable drapery and upholstery consultant for several furniture business in the valley. Her greatest pleasure was to give whatever she had to others. Many will remember Helen for her joyous smile and welcoming “hello” as they were greeted in Walmart. She loved to share her love by teaching sewing and craft projects to others. Always willing to give, she opened her heart and served as a House Mother to the Future Nursing and Doctor Students who stayed at the Patterson Building. While her loving spirit will always live in our hearts, our lives without her hugs, laugh and smiles is a heartache that will never end. She was loved and cherished by many; she will be missed by her children: James and his wife Linda Crain; Lora Antisdel; Connie Jeanne Peck; seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren. She was also cherished by many nieces and nephews among them a special nieces Jan; and her sister-in-law Alberta Payne. Helen was predeceased by her parents; her husbands Elmer and Ansel; her daughter Edna “Rae” Parks; sons-in-law: Leigh Antisdel, Vern Peck, Donnie Parks; her sisters: Dorothy C. Hagar and Mildred A. Baran; her brothers Leon F. Zeller and Newton H. Zeller. Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Tuesday, May 31st from 10 to 11 am at the Bumpville Bible Church. A memorial service and celebration of Helen’s life will follow at 11 am with Pastor Ben Miller, officiating. Helen will be laid to rest in the Bumpville Cemetery. Following the services a luncheon and time of sharing will be held at the church hall. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Bumpville Bible Church, 2030 Bumpville Rd Rome PA 18837 in loving memory of Helen M. Crain Young.
