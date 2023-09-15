Helen M. Reed passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept 12, 2023 at the Bradford County Manor. She was 95 years old. She was married to the late Frederick A. Reed for 65 years. She was a long time resident of Canton Pa. and a lifelong communicant of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Canton.. She was employed by Canford’s Mfg for many years until retirement. Helen is survived by a daughter and son. Edwina(Gene)Wesneski of Canton, Pa and Ted(Vickie) Reed of Hope Mills NC. Sisters: Barb Avery of Canton, Pa, Marie Kriner of Williamsport, Pa, Margie Taynton of Moscow, Pa; Brother William Leonard of New York State and deceased by her sisters: Martha, Jean, Marion, and Shirley. Grandchildren: Rob(Jodi)Wesneski of Canton,Pa; Joe(Anna) Wesneski of Canton,PA; Dawn(Josh) Pepper of Monroeton,PA; Nicole(Scott)Goff of Las Vegas,NV; Sam(Samantha)Wesneski of Canton,PA; April(Brad)Bauer of Hampton,VA and Aaron(Sarah)Reed of Colorado Springs,CO. Great grandchildren: Brandon and Nicholas(Kait) Wesneski both of Canton; DaLanie, Gage, and Emma Pepper of Monroeton,Pa; Allisen Pepper of Athens, Pa; Rylee Pepper of Wyalusing, Pa; Brayden and Caleigh Bauer of Hampton, Va; Sidney, Madison, and Carson Reed of Colorado Springs,CO and Wyatt Goff of Las Vegas,NV. Great-Great grandchildren: Walker Chilson and Vada Wesneski. Also survived by several nieces and nephews plus many brothers and sisters in-law.
Calling hours will be Sunday from 6 to 8 PM at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center St., Canton, and will resume at 9 AM Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Canton with Rev. Joseph Kutch officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
