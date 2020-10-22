Mrs. Helen M. Saxe McGee, age 87, a lifelong Albany Twp., resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, Oct. 21, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Helen was born on June 12, 1933 in New Albany, one of nine children of the late Clement J. and Alma Hembury Middendorf. She graduated from St. Basil’s High School a member of the class of 1951. She married Richard Paul Saxe on Oct. 17, 1953, and they operated his family dairy farm until 1963. Dick predeceased her on April 3, 1980. She later married James “Fibber” “Bun” McGee a lifelong Albany Twp. farmer, and he predeceased her on Oct. 20, 1995.
Helen was a member of St. Basil’s Catholic Church in Dushore, and was an active money counter on Monday mornings.
She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. She also loved to travel and would relish at any stop at a casino. She looked forward to her bowl of ice cream and she always had chocolate on hand. She loved to cook and entertain her family in her home. Helen was a selfless person and was always putting others needs before her own. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Richard L. “Larry” and Brenda Saxe, Hawk Point, Missouri, Joseph E. and Kristina Saxe, New Albany, John A. and Rachael Saxe, New Albany; five daughters and a son-in-law, Eileen and Lance Dunham Jr., New Albany, Diane and William “Burf” Broschart, Overton, Teckla and Robert Tome, Yoe, Shannon and Joe Burke, Etters, Toni and Craig Danley, Windsor; grandchildren, Dan (Michelle) Dunham, New Albany, Andrew (Kristy) Saxe, Troy, MO, Meghan (Matt) Brewer, New Albany, Rob (Renee) Broschart, Overton, John (Lynn) Broschart, Overton, Kim (Jeff) Porter, Falls, Sydney Saxe, New Albany, Evan Saxe, New Albany, Leah (Dana) Black, Mesa, AZ, Lisa Saxe, Laceyville, Jenna Saxe, LeRaysville, Krista Saxe, Troy, MO, Kiesha (Adam) Reller, Troy, MO, Stephen (Rachel) Enos, Troy, MO, Kelly (Clay) Wells, Springfield, MO, Ryan (Jill) Enos, Harlem, GA, Nate Hines, Tunkhannock, Jessie Hines, Erie, Timatha (Justin) Knowlton, Mount Laurel, NJ, Jason (Jessie) Brown, Monroeton, Teckla Ann Tome, Hughesville, Robert Tome, Yoe, Nolan Tome, Yoe, Cyrus Tome, Red Lion; great-grandchildren, Kassi Dunham, Alyvia Dunham, Breanna Rae, Maci (Josh) Marks, Salena Saxe, Keegan Saxe, Mya Saxe, Brennan Saxe, Kohen Saxe, Jordan Saxe, Madalyn Broschart, Morgan Broschart, Korie Broschart, Lillian Broschart, Lydia Broschart, Jaxon Porter, Baylee Reller, Reyce Reller, Layni Enos, Emily Enos, Justin Strader, Jade Strader, Alexa (Austin) Garcia, Felicity Enos, Logan Enos, Loxley Enos, Kaeli Knowlton, Jamieson Knowlton, Karina Knowlton, Teigan Brown, expected baby Black in April 2021; great-great granddaughters, Amelia Marks, Brooklyn Westbrook, Expected baby girl Westbrook in November 2020; brother, Joe Middendorf, Castroville, TX; sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Quinn Middendorf, Orondo, WA, Gladys (Dick Bennett) Middendorf, Moxie, Kathryn (Francis) Austin, Haymarket, VA; close family friends, Dennis Kochenash, Spring Lake, and James and Kelly Milliron, Laceyville.
She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by two grandsons, James Richard Saxe on Feb. 19, 2000, and Shawn Richard Saxe on Oct. 21, 2014. Also by a niece, Lorrie Middendorf on July 23, 2006; five brothers, Robert Middendorf in 1923, Clement Middendorf Jr. in 1930, Richard Middendorf on Feb. 1, 2005, Donald F. Middendorf on May 10, 2011, and Henry M. Middendorf on Sept. 8, 2012, and also by two sisters; an infant Betty Jane Middendorf in 1923 and Alma Lois McCarty on May 24, 1950. She was also predeceased by a dear friend and companion, Stephen “Chief” Schulte on Aug. 16, 2000.
A Transferal Service will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. from the Homer Funeral Home, Dushore, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, with her pastor, the Rev. Thomas J. Major, presiding. Interment will follow in the adjoining parish cemetery.
Family and friends may call on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Homer Funeral Home, Dushore, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be sent to St. Basil’s Parish, P.O. Box 307, Dushore, PA 18614 in loving memory of Helen Saxe McGee. To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
