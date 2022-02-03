Helen M. (Teribury) Binford, 72, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away, Monday morning January 31, 2022, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. Helen Mae was born September 7, 1949, in LeRoy to the late Earl Sr. and Flora “Betty” (Mott) Teribury. She attended Troy Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1967. On November 16, 1967, Helen married her soulmate Charles Binford in Swainsboro, Georgia. Together they shared 54 years of marriage and lovingly raised three children.
Helen was a soft spoken and very kind individual. She enjoyed traveling to Georgia to visit family and on her way stopping in Myrtle Beach to vacation with family. She was an enthusiastic Troy Trojan sports fan, always there to support and cheer on her children and grandchildren. Most important to Helen was her family, especially the love Helen and Charlie shared was true and devoted. She was a member of the Victory Church in Troy. She was a strong Christian woman who believed in Jesus and was saved by Grace
Surviving is; her husband; Charles Binford of Troy, three children; Tyrone (Tricia) Binford, Tara (Tony) Foust and Tricia (Josh) Oldroyd all of Troy, grandchildren; Corrin (Mason) Jones, Courtney (Dylan) Killian, Collin (Matthea) Binford, Caleb Binford, Brooke Binford, Anthony Foust, Lily (Mitchell) Burbage, Luke (Marissa) Oldroyd, Grace Oldroyd, Iris Oldroyd, Fiona (Justin) Roy, Zeb Oldroyd, Charles Oldroyd, Ruth Oldroyd, Jasper Oldroyd, great grandchildren; Rosalynn and Maverick Killian, Carson, Brantley and Everleigh Burbage and Hope Roy, siblings; Tom (Katie) Teribury of Senoia, GA, Earl Jr. (Nancy) Teribury of East Troy and Eric (Linda) Teribury of Newborn, GA, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Helen was predeceased by a granddaughter; Lettie Oldroyd.
In maintaining with Mrs. Binford’s wishes a private family memorial service to honor her life will be held at a later date. Burial will be held in the Mott Cemetery in LeRoy at the family’s convenience. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share your memories of Helen and condolences with the family by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
