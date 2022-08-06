On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Helen Mae (Lines) Hammerly, 96, of Rome, PA, passed away surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter, Kathy. One of eleven children, Helen was the youngest daughter and third youngest child of W. Earl and Lena(Lewis) Lines of LeRaysville, PA. Helen was born on December 16, 1925, in LeRaysville, Pa where she grew up on the family farm and attended school there ~ she graduated in 1945.
On June 4, 1946 she married Lawrence Hammerly and together they shared 49 years of marriage before his passing on June 18, 1996. They lived most of their lives in LeRaysville and enjoyed traveling, which mostly consisted of summer vacations to Canada. There were also trips with friends to Idaho and then traveling to visit children and grandchildren, of course.
Helen wore many hats during her lifetime. She was very involved in her community and church. Early in her married life she followed in the footsteps of a few of her sisters running the telephone switchboard in LeRaysville before they went direct dial. She taught Sunday School for many years. She was a wonderful cook ad baker and was known especially for all the wonderful cookies she produced at holiday time. She owned and operated two restaurants during her lifetime. The first in her earlier married life was called Hank’s Coffee Shop (her nickname from her school days) and the other called Bob’s Coffee Shop, which was named for her oldest son. She headed up the kitchen staff for many dinners at the community hall In LeRaysville through the years. She was a source of information for others panning events such as wedding receptions, reunions, etc. She had a notebook that she maintained showing quantities of food items needed to feed “X” number of people. Floats for parades were also a big part of her life, dedicating weeks to making Kleenex carnations for those creations.
But the greatest joy of Helen’s life was her family. She is survived by her four children: Robert and Marlene Hammerly of Sayre, PA, Kathy of Rome, with whom she lived, Sue and Harry Layman of Ulster, and Jim and Joanne Hammerly of New York City. Helen has seven grandchildren: Lori (Rick) Coleman, Amy (Rich) Lutz, Christian (Adam) Bennett, Jessica Layman, Fenton (Rose) Hammerly, Joseph (Olivia) Hammerly and Aimee Rose Hammerly. She also has 11 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren. There are also numerous nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Lawrence, her parents, W. Earl and Lena Lewis Lines, her mother and father-in-law Fenton and Esther Moore Hammerly, all her brothers and sisters and their spouses: Marguerite (Ed) McMann, Joseph Lines, Charlotte (Harmon) Stalford, Mildred (Paul) Munroe, Grace (Harry) Wickwire, Ralph Lines, Robert (Pauline) Lines, Betty (Tony) Cragle, Leo (Marie) Lines and Duane (Verna) Lines. She was also pre-deceased by her sisters-in-law and their spouses: Ellen (Audra) Allyn and Ruth (Gerald) Murphy.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Thursday, August 11th from 10 to 12 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of her life will follow at 12 pm. Those unable to attend may watch the live stream of her service at https://my.gather.app/remember/helen-hammerly Helen will be laid to rest in the Bradford County Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the North Rome Wesleyan Church Benevolence Fund, 3374 N. Rome Road., Rome, PA 18837 in loving memory of Helen Mae Hammerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.