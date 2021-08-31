Helen T. Evangelisti, a lifelong Dushore resident, age 93, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
Helen was born in Dushore, on Oct. 13, 1927, a daughter of the late Leo Henry and Emma Elizabeth Minier Tourscher. She graduated from St. Basil’s High School, a member of the class of 1946. Helen went on to graduate from Miss Wheaton’s Business School in Williamsport, PA, in 1947.
She married Raymond Evangelisti of Mildred, PA, on Oct. 29, 1949. He predeceased her on Nov. 12, 1986.
Helen worked for Harrington & Company, the Ben Franklin, Soil Conservation, and then the Sullivan County School District, retiring in 1991. After retiring she worked at the Homer Funeral Home for 23 years, retiring in 2014.
She was a very active member of St. Basil’s Church, and its Altar and Rosary Society. She and her sister Betty Fenton, cut pies for the annual parish picnic for many years. She was the Secretary for St. Basil’s Cemetery Association.
Surviving: Son: Thomas R. (Debra A.) Evangelisti, Harrisburg, PA; grandson: Christopher (Kim) Evangelisti, Savoy, IL; great grandchildren: Madelyn Evangelisti, Olivia Evangelisti, Grant Evangelisti; brother: Francis Tourscher, Dushore, PA; sister: Betty Fenton, Dushore, PA; sisters-in-law: Vera Sinovich, Wilmington, DE, Elda Ritinski, Lansdale, PA, Arlene (Joseph) Dwojewski, Shavertown, PA. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister-in-law: Helen Fitzgerald Tourscher on Jan. 3, 1989, and by brothers-in-law: Harold D. Fenton on Jan. 16, 2020, and John W. Evangelisti, on May 30, 2019; and by three sisters-in-law: Minerva “Minnie” Ritinski, Ena Novello and Linda Stevens.
A Transferal Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, from the Homer Funeral Home, Dushore, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, with her pastor, Rev. Thomas J. Major, presiding. Interment will follow in the adjoining parish cemetery.
Friends and family may call at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a recitation of the Rosary by members of St. Basil’s Altar and Rosary Society at the funeral home on Thursday afternoon at 5:45 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Basil’s Church, PO Box 307, Dushore, PA, 18614 or the Friends of the Sullivan County Library, PO Box 485, Dushore, PA, 18614.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.