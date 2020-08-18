Helen Ruth (Vliet) Brokaw, 93, of Holton, Kansas, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 in Holton at Medicalodges Jackson County. Helen passed away from natural causes. She was formerly from Canton, Pennsylvania. She was born Dec. 26, 1926 in Lamington, New Jersey, the daughter of Fred and Dorothy (Timmerman) Vliet.
She graduated from Hunterdon Central High School in Flemington, New Jersey in 1944. Helen worked for Canton Manufacturing in Canton. She was also previously employed as a secretary/administrative assistant at several companies.
She was a member of the Canton VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 714, Canton American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 303, N.P.H.C.A. (North Pennsylvania Horse Club Association), Trail Dusters Saddle Club, Garden State Dairy Goat Association, NJ, and many 4-H activities including goats, rabbits and horses. She was also active with the Canton Senior Citizens Club, volunteering for Meals on Wheels of NE Bradford. Helen was a faithful member of The Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ) in Canton.
She married Theodore “Ted” H. Brokaw on June 14, 1947 in Readington, New Jersey. They celebrated over 62 years of marriage. She will be finally reunited with the love of her life. Ted passed away on Sept. 29, 2009 in Troy, Pennsylvania. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Dorothy Vliet; three sisters, Dorothy Hageman, Evelyn Hardenburg and Rose Vliet; one brother, William Vliet; two sons-in-law Steven Sheeley and James Pulley; and one great-grandson Charles Suitt Jr.
Survivors include one son, Harry Brokaw (Barb) of Canton; five daughters, Melinda Pulley (Bill DeWolf) of Colonial Heights, Virginia, Sharon Evans (Lynn) of Odessa, New York, Barbara Mills (Bill) of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Judy Morris (Harold) of Holton and Kathleen Reamer (David) of Holton; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at the LeRoy Cemetery in LeRoy, Pennsylvania. Mercer Funeral Home in Holton is assisting the family with local arrangements. Morse-Kleese Funeral Home in Canton, is assisting with the viewing and funeral services. There will be a private family viewing at 1 p.m. at Morse-Kleese Funeral Home in Canton, followed by the graveside service at the LeRoy Cemetery, LeRoy.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit either www.mercerfuneralhomes.com or www. morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
