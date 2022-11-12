Helen Landon, long-time resident of Canton, Pennsylvania, recently of Houston, Texas, passed away from this life to eternal life with her Lord, Friday, October 21, at age 99 1/2. Her daughter was at her side.
Helen Varney Pease was born in Towanda, Pennsylvania, March 26, 1923. She was the second of three children born to Helen Naomi (Crandell) Pease and Lawrence A. Pease. At age six she lost her mother, and so she and her sister Naomi were raised by their “Auntie” Clara Smiley, who made a home for the girls in Canton. Helen’s childhood memories included holidays at Cousin Violet’s home, cousin Charles’ Little Church in the backyard, movies at the Rialto, camping trips with friends and chaperones, dances at the high school, ice-skating on the lake, and Sunday mornings in church and Sunday school. Her Auntie was a noted seamstress and supplemented her income during the depression years by taking in boarders in the extra rooms. A strong, independent, faith-filled woman, she was the role model Helen and her sister would emulate.
Following graduation from Canton High School in 1940, Helen attended Empire Beauty School. Her first job as a beautician was with Helen Curtis in New York City. By the age of 20 she established her own Helene’s Beauty Shop; she operated her small business for over 50 years, styling hair, manicuring nails, and balancing her books by hand without a calculator.
In 1962, Helen married H. Eugene Landon. Gene and Helen had one child Elizabeth Ann. Helen doted on her daughter while continuing her work in her shop and her social schedule. Gene’s untimely death in 1978 left Helen a widow for her remaining years, but she was blessed with the close companionship of her sister, a loving relationship with her brother Bill, cousins and many friends, and a growing family.
When Elizabeth (Beth) married Greg Hanlon in 1984, Helen welcomed her “favorite son-in-law” to the family. She cherished her four grandchildren, and they were known to have a very good time whenever Grandma Helen babysat!
Throughout almost ten decades of life, Helen delighted in music, shopping, theater, community events, hosting parties, dancing, good food, and travel. She was a member of numerous organizations, including Village Improvement Association, Business & Professional Woman, the Late Bloomers, D.A.R., the church choir, and the Endless Mountains Theatre. One of her favorite accomplishments was forming the Cherub Choir at her church which she directed for many years. Helen enjoyed traveling with her sister and other relatives and friends. Florida was a favorite destination. After retirement, Helen served as a group travel coordinator for AAA and reached the Seasoned Mariner status with Holland America Cruise Line, having led groups of friends and relatives on cruises to Alaska, Bermuda, and the Netherlands, among other destinations.
After the loss of her sister in 2011, Helen moved closer to her daughter, first to Jupiter Florida for two years, and then to Houston, Texas, for the past nine years. “Miss Helen” embraced the Texas culture and enjoyed an abundance of activities and quickly became very popular. She enjoyed her daughter’s Bunco group and would frequently win the game, much to her delight. She relished year-round swimming, new restaurants, parties, and dances, and she became an enthusiastic supporter of the Houston Astros, Rockets, and Texans.
In recent years, Miss Helen was beloved by her caregivers. She always had a smile and kind word for anyone who stopped to talk to her, and she truly appreciated everything each person did for her. She maintained her sense of humor and light-hearted joy through her very final day. She leaves a legacy of kindness, joyfulness, and love for God and all that is good in the world. The family is grateful for each of those helpers who attended to Helen with devotion and care over the past three years.
Helen is survived by her daughter & son-in-law Beth and Greg Hanlon, her grandchildren, Greg Hanlon Jr., Patrick (and Kelly) Hanlon, Olivia (and Zach) Coleman, and Caroline Hanlon, and her two beloved great-granddaughters, Riley Ann Hanlon and Violet Zofia Coleman.
Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 am Saturday November 19, followed by the funeral at 11:00 at Church of Christ (Disciples), Minnequa Ave., with Pastor Nancy Beahm officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda PA, coordinated by Morse & Kleese Funeral Home. The family invites those wishing to make a donation in honor of Helen Landon to contribute to the Music Fund of the Canton PA Church of Christ (Disciples) in her name at the following link: https://secure.myvanco.com/YNYY/home
