Helen Virginia Struble Horton, 97, of Rome, Pennsylvania passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at the Sayre Health Care Center in Athens Township. Helen was born in Litchfield, on June 23, 1922 and was the last surviving of eight children of Wiley and Bernice Cooper Struble. Helen attended Rome High School. On Sept. 10, 1938 she married Harry L. Horton in West Minster, Maryland.
In early years, Helen was employed by the Hilltop Restaurant in Waverly, New York, Herman Rynveld Sons Wreath Company in Athens and Ames Department Store in Athens. She was later employed by the Label Processing Company in Sayre until retirement. Helen enjoyed reading, working outside in her yard, gardening, and caring for her many family cats and dogs over the years.
Helen’s family includes her daughters, Shirley M. Horton of Rome, Carolyn L. Luft of East Athens; grandson, Daniel Davis and family of Thailand; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Helen was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Harry L. Horton on May 7, 2011.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the Rome Cemetery, Rome, with Pastor Ben Miller officiating.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Helen. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.