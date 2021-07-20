Helen Wakely, 87, of Ulster, PA, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at Sayre Health Care Center. Born April 14, 1934, in Sayre, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mark and Hazel Johnson Harris.
Helen worked at the Valley Stockyard and sold Avon for many years. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed sewing, loved to cook, enjoyed spending time with family and especially loved attending large family gatherings. Helen was an all-around loving, beautiful person who always gave with heart and was always willing to help.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Wakely; sisters, Arlene Wheeler and Jean Bowman, and brother, Robert “Buddy” Harris.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Chuck Daniels, Ramona and Donald Vandergrift, Kathy and Rodney Humphrey, Barbara and Richard DeWeaver, Lois and Gary Vosburgh and son and daughter-in law, Brian and Krys Wakely; sisters and brother-in-law, Joyce and Ron Geiger, Pearl Strange and Mary Smith; grandchildren, April Mancini, Michele Potter, Craig Daniels, Amanda Callear, Christine Flaherty-Crane, Iris Galasso, Melissa Rathbun, Heather Groover, Nichole Diem, Rodney Humphrey, Erica Humphrey, Garrett Vosburgh and Jake Vosburgh; 29 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren close friends, Tommy Butters, Layton and Elizabeth Kingsley and Marsha Card, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family may call Thursday, July 22, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main Street, Athens, PA 18810, where a service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, E. Smithfield, PA.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions in her memory to the Federated Church of East Smithfield or the Alzheimer’s Association.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.