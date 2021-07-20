Henry “Hank” Anthony Meglich, age 96, of Stevensville, PA passed away at his home Sunday morning, July 18, 2021 just four days after the love of his life, Martha Margaret Meglich.
Henry was born on Feb. 6, 1925 in Barberton, OH. He was the son of the late Joseph and Katherine Metelich Meglich. He was a graduate of Canal Fulton High School in Canal Fulton, OH with the class of 1943. After high school Henry served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II as a Lineman in the Artillery in the invasion of Europe with the 670th Field Battalion 5th Division in the Patton 3rd Army.
After his honorable discharge he returned to Ohio where he was employed as a Welder for 16 years with Babcock & Wilcox in Akron, OH. He married Martha Opeka on May 17, 1958. After they married, they lived in New Baltimore, OH until 1963 when they purchased a farm in Uniondale, PA. In 1974 they settled in Stevensville to own and operate a Dairy Farm that their son continues to operate today. Hank loved working on the farm and especially his cows.
He played Slovenian Polkas on his Button Box Accordion. He enjoyed hunting. He harvested his last buck at age 92, an 8 pointer at 240 yards. He enjoyed pancakes and must have eaten a million in his lifetime. He and Martha played Horse and Pepper with their dear friends Gene and Heather regularly. He will be missed by all that knew him.
He is survived his children, Felicia Poterjoy and her husband Carl of Forest City, PA, Philip “John” Meglich and his wife, Cynthia, of Stevensville, PA, and Susan Frederici of Richford, NY; his grandchildren and their spouses, Happy Lichtenberger (Dan), Joshua Poterjoy (Corrie), Jonathan Poterjoy (Kelly), Hannah Brelsford (Jacob), Levi Meglich, Jonas Meglich, and Jeremy Frederici (Casey); his great-grandchildren, Reid, Skye, and Zoe Lichtenberger, Norah and Poppy Poterjoy, Apollo Poterjoy, Ted Brelsford, Emma Jean Frederici, and Grant Henry Frederici; his sisters, Helen Ashley of Reedy, WV, Jenny Opeka of Hartville, OH; his brother-in-law, Michael Grohol of Bangor, PA; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by brothers/sisters-in-law, Frank Opeka, Anna and Joe Hoholick, John and Angeline Opeka, and Marion Grohol.
A Celebration of Life for Henry and Martha will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
