Henry “Harry” D. Wuethrich, age 84, of Sugar Run, PA passed away Friday afternoon, Sept. 24, 2021 at the Bradford County Manor in Troy, PA.
Harry was born on Sept. 9, 1937 in Fanwood, NJ the son of the late Robert and Sophie Wisner Wuethrich. After high school Harry served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He was employed as a Carpenter with the Union Local 255 in New Jersey. In 1983, he and his late wife, Diane, moved to Sugar Run, PA to enjoy retirement.
Harry was well known for training and running his beagles for rabbit hunting. He won numerous competitions throughout the country. He belonged to many local Beagle Clubs and was a lifetime member of the Barbertown Sportsman Club in New Jersey. He was a true outdoorsman, enjoyed deer hunting and was an avid trap shooter. Most of all he loved spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, John Pinkava (Sharon) of Jackson, NJ, Jodi Wuethrich of Wyalusing, PA and Kent Wuethrich (April) of Sugar Run, PA; his grandchildren, Ashley Franklin (Harland), Keri Warner (Eric), Jonathan Pinkava, Samantha Pinkava, Cody Jackson, Hunter Pinkava, Madison Hebda, and Zackery Wuethrich; his great-grandchildren, Kyle Warner, Mason Culver, Rayden Richlin, Bryson Warner, Westley Warner, Joshua Franklin, and one on the way, Josephine Franklin; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, the former Diane P. Hunter (d. Feb. 17, 2020); his son, Robert Pinkava; brother, John Wuethrich; sister, Roberta Wuethrich; and nephew, Joshua Hunter.
A memorial service for Harry will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Wyalusing American Legion Post # 534 with Pastor Jason Laudermilch of the Herrickville Wesleyan Church officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the members of the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Harry’s name to the Towanda, Beagle Club, PO Box 253, Wysox, PA 18854.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.