We regret to announce the passing of Henry Marsden Regn, 87, of New Albany, PA, formerly of Ulster, PA, on January 22nd, 2022.
Henry is survived by his ex-wife, Mary Ellen, and his children, Todd, Elizabeth, and Matthew. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Amanda, Connor, Morgan, Angelina, Brooke, and Alexander and his nieces and nephews. Henry is remembered for his love of family, particularly watching his children and grandchildren grow. His three passions in life were hunting, fishing, and aviation. A consummate outdoorsman, he felt most at home in nature. He also enjoyed a really good meal prepared with precision and not rushed. His family will remember him with love; he will truly be missed for his kindness and welcoming personality.
The family will receive friends Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St, Sayre, PA. Interment will be private in the Ulster Cemetery, Ulster, PA.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to VFW Post No. 384, 1164 Dibble Road, New Albany, PA 18833 in memory of Henry Marsden Regn.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
