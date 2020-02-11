Henry “Milt” Ayers, 85, of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his home while surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Burlington on May 24, 1934, Henry Milton was a son of the late Merrill and Florence (Watson) Ayers. On Oct. 27, 1955 he married Phyllis “Phil” Barrett in Gillett. Milton and Phil were very active on their family dairy farm which they both operated from 1964 until the sale of the dairy cows in 1997. Aside from the family dairy, Milt was also employed by the Corning Glass Corporation for 38 years until his retirement in 1990.
Those who knew Milt soon realized he was a hard worker. He was a very forgiving person that never held a grudge. He appreciated vintage cars and tractors. Watching car shows on television was a favorite pastime. Milton enjoyed tinkering on anything with an engine. He was a passionate outdoorsman and enthusiastic professional wrestling fan. Milt treasured his family most in life. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Phyllis as well as a very loving and dedicated father and grandfather. The family memories and their times spent together were held near and dear to his heart.
Surviving Mr. Ayers, is a son, Michael (Kathleen) Ayers of Columbia Cross Roads; two daughters, Kathy McClelland of Mansfield, Janis (Mark) Wood of Columbia Cross Roads; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Frances Barrett of Sugar Branch, June (Vern) Doan of Elmira, Jean Bennett of Gillett; a brother, Carl Ayers of Granville Summit; several nieces, nephews cousins, friends and neighbors.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Phyllis Ayers on Feb. 9, 2019; brothers, Robert and Lawrence Ayers; an infant sister, Pearl; brothers-in-law, Wilber Barrett, Floyd Bennett and Harold Long; sisters-in-law, Donna Long, Sharon Tedesco and Rose Ayers; brothers, Floyd Bennett, Lawrence Ayers; and a niece Debbie Doan.
Friends and family are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. Pastor Patrick Kelly will officiate a memorial service to celebrate Milt’s life at 11 a.m. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
