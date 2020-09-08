Henry R. Benjamin, 80, of 131 Colonial Drive, Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Sept. 5, 2020 following declining health.
Henry was born in Towanda on Feb. 23, 1940, the son of Henry John Benjamin and Lowella Mae Vanderpool Benjamin. He was a graduate of Towanda High School and in early years was employed by Towanda Iron and Metal. He was later employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Towanda for many years until retirement.
Henry enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and trapping. He attended the Assembly of God Church in Towanda.
Henry’s family includes his wife, Shirley Johnson Benjamin; children, Henry J. Benjamin and his fiancé, Robin, of Towanda, Darlene (Robert) McClintic of Monroeton, James R. (Kathy) Benjamin of North Towanda; grandchildren, Rhonda Vanderpool of Towanda, Matthew McGuire of Monroeton, Shawn Bennett of Monroeton; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Decker of Towanda; brothers, Robin (Audrey) Benjamin of Towanda, Norman Benjamin of Towanda, Gary (Thalia) Benjamin of Monroeton; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Karen Driscoll; grandson, Michael Bennett; and brothers, Lincoln and Ricky Benjamin.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, with Pastor David Wilkerson officiating.
Interment will be private in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pennsylvania.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
