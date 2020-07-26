A life well lived is a precious gift of hope and strength and grace, from someone who has made our world a brighter, better place….. Hetty (Arnold) Rinker, 108, of Windham Summit, Pa passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols and will be announced when complete. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Latest News
- Portland protesters breach fence; police declare riot
- Bradford County marriage licenses, July 26, 2020
- House GOP member sponsors plan to discount property taxes during pandemic
- CONSERVATION CORNER: Building fence to graze livestock by
- Mud flinging for firefighters
- The face of education
- Three more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported for Bradford County (free to read)
- Holly Jolly July
Ground Game Podcast
Want the latest in #coronavirus political news? We’ve got you covered with @AP’s new podcast, “Ground Game: Inside the Outbreak.” Download and listen here: AP Podcasts/Ground Game
Most Popular
Articles
- Two more confirmed cases in Bradford County (free to read)
- Joshua Starr Hanley
- Bradford County jumps up six COVID-19 cases (free to read)
- Anthony ‘Tony’ A. Szlasa III
- Evelyn N. Terry
- Alvin M. ‘Lefty’ Shanley, 95
- Towanda approves reopening health and safety plan
- Earl J. Gamble
- Deborah Lynn (Wilkinson) Wood
- Gary C. Gregory
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 30
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.