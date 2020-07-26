A life well lived is a precious gift of hope and strength and grace, from someone who has made our world a brighter, better place….. Hetty (Arnold) Rinker, 108, of Windham Summit, Pa passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols and will be announced when complete. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.

