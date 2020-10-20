Hila Hunsinger, 92, of Elmira Heights, New York, passed away on Oct. 17, 2020.
Hila was the daughter of the late Hiram and Gertrude (Vose) Stoddard, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania.
She married the late Richard Hunsinger. She was predeceased by their son, Raulston (Carolyn Boecher) Hunsinger. Their surviving daughters are Wanda (Leon) McGrain, Linda (predeceased Randy) Little and Pamela (Verne) Stage. Hila and Richard enjoyed their grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
During her career, Hila owned and operated Hila’s Monogramming Service. She also owned and operated a sewing business and was a talented seamstress who also did invisible reweaving.
During their retirement, Hila and Richard enjoyed wintering in LaBelle, Florida. Hila enjoyed crafting, quilting and painting beautiful pictures for her family.
The family plans a private service at Olthof Funeral Home. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Hila in a special way, may make gifts in her memory to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 2872 Westinghouse Road, Horseheads, NY 14845 or Chemung County Nursing Facility, 103 Washington Street Elmira, NY 14901.
View the entire obituary and leave online condolences at www.olthof.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.