Hilda Ruth Decker Brown, 93, of Sayre, Pennsylvania passed away on Nov. 22, 2021, at the Robert Packer hospital.
She was born on April 2, 1928, in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania a daughter of Benton L. And Marguerite R. Decker. On June 25, 1949, she married Alfred E. Brown. Hilda and Al moved to Elmira Heights, NY where they brought up their daughters. Hilda worked many years as a private duty nurse and a plant nurse at Schweitzer Aircraft. She was President of the local Mothers Club She also volunteered years as a Girl Scout Leader and Camp Director.
Hilda graduated in 1946 from Camptown High School, Pa. and in 1949 became a graduate Registered Nurse from the Moses Taylor Hospital School of Nursing. She was a talented seamstress, making many formal gowns and even a leisure suit for Al once. She handmade all her daughters bridesmaids gowns.
In 1982 they moved to Kissimmee, Florida where Hilda became charge nurse running the Good Samaritan Health Center. The residents loved having identical twin nurses, Anna and Hilda checking on them in their golf carts. She and Anna would travel all over the US to the International Twin Conventions often bringing home First Prize. Other favorites were family camping trips, cruises and Casino visits including several trips to Las Vegas.
Hilda was predeceased by her husband Alfred, her parents, her brother-in-law Chuck Reeve and her niece Sheila Biddle and her husband Peter. May they all be there to greet on her arrival.
Hilda is survived by her daughters, Margo Faulkner and Dan of Slate Hill, NY, Melody Zolendjeski and David of Middletown NY, Michele Newsome and Henry of Appling GA. Twin sister Anna Reeve, of Sayre. 7 grandchildren: Meghan Hitt and Bryan of Westtown, NY, Melissa Greeley,and Ryan of Cummings, GA, Lindsey Faulkner, Slate Hill NY, Amy Zucker and Evan of Chester NY, Wayne Hoey II and Sarah,of Martinez GA, Melinda Brunson and Mike of Sandy Springs GA, John Newsome of Jupiter FL.
GIGi had 12 beloved great grandchildren
Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. She will join her husband at Bradford County Memorial Park.
if you would like to honor her memory, please donate to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude place Memphis Tennessee 38105 or a charity of your choice.
Caring assistance provided by Cooley Tioga Point Cremation and Burial Options, Athens PA.
