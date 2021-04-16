Hildegard “Kitty” Brumbaugh formerly of Wyalusing and later Towanda, PA. Her family was the center of her life. She lived and breathed for the love of her late husband Andrew L. Brumbaugh, her five children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and the children that she cared for — all whom she gave unconditional love. She most likely loved and cared for your children as well. Kitty loved children. She is no longer in pain and she was ready to finally lay her body to rest on April 11, 2021, at the age of 89 just shy of her 90th birthday.
“Mother”, a role that guided every day of her life, she helped many beyond her own family’s needs helping to raise and teach many children in the community as well as her extended family.
Kitty enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe as a tourist as well the as 23 years of US Army tours of duty with her husband. She was so very proud “to serve” as a military spouse.
Survivor! She was born in Wels, Austria and survived WWII during her formative years. She often shared survival stories of her youth as a source of her strength and resilience.
She met her husband Andy shortly after he was stationed in Wels and Linz, Austria. They were married in Salzburg, Austria on April 12, 1948.
She was a skier, having skied in Austria, Germany, and Italy as well as locally.
Surviving are her five children, Wilfried “Bill” (Marlene) Brumbaugh, Dale City, VA, Charles (Wendy) Brumbaugh, Pittsburgh, PA, Marcus Brumbaugh, Cookeville, TN Robin (Annerose) Brumbaugh, Tyrone, PA Barbara A. Brumbaugh, Towanda, PA; her grandchildren, Donald, William, Janet, Brumbaugh, Sarah, Charles A Brumbaugh III, Jessica Boston, Daniel, and Andrew Brumbaugh and her six great grandchildren and a great-great grandson.
She was predeceased by her husband Andrew L. Brumbaugh in 1987, her siblings Johann Kastner, Margarete Orth, Walter Kastner, all from Austria; and 2 grandchildren Brian and Candace Brumbaugh.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of her life (she always loved a great party) will be held on Saturday, May 15th, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing, The Brumbaugh family requests your company in celebrating Kitty’s life at 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with the Rev. Dr. Barry R. Ballard officiating. Correspondence to the family can be addressed to: 100 Lombard St, Towanda, PA, 18848.
Memorials are directed to the Helping Hands Food Pantry, P.O. Box 233 Wyalusing, PA, 18853.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
