Hope Ann (Goode) Kline, born November 29, 1963 at 3-months premature proving her fighting spirit from the beginning, departed from this world on July 27, 2022 and began her beautiful souls next journey.
Hope graduated from Towanda High School in 1981 and proceeded on to obtain both her Associate’s and Bachelor’s degrees of Science in Nursing from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
She worked in many locations and many different fields throughout the years in her career as a registered nurse, including Bradford Regional Medical Center and Elk County Regional Hospital in Ridgway.
Hope was a beloved member of the community, loved by many due to her compassionate and caring nature. In her many years in the field she earned the love of many of her patients and their families along with the respect and trust of her colleagues. Hope was a strong, determined and passionate advocate for her patients who she treated as if they were her own family, never judging. Hope was humble not believing, knowing, or recognizing the high regards and accolades her colleagues spoke of her. She was a strong ideal peer mentor at the hospital as she had a never ending well of patience for her mentees and taught with a calm, warm manner willing to explain and spend extra time with anyone until the matter was understood. At home Hope was a firm, loving, and amazing mother to her son Mark (Xiaoxi) Kline and daughter Ashley Wolbert. She was an “adoptive” mother to many of her children’s friends, treating them in the exact manner as she would her own children. She brought them into her home and her warm, caring heart wrapping them in her love and protection. Her “adoptive” children Brent and Brandon Welch, Deshina (Brandon) McKinney and Allyson Luke were loved as deeply as her own birthed children.
Hope always had love to spare. Her proudest moments in her life were when her children achieved anything and she told everyone about it. She bragged about her grandchildren, Ada Wolbert and Hendrix Kline, and all their skills and accomplishments to anyone who would listen. She loved showing off their pictures and artwork.
Along with her children and grandchildren she is survived by her mother Nancy (Hornby) Goode, one older brother Thomas (Donna) Goode, two younger brothers Kevin (Sharon) Goode and Derrick (Marie) Goode, two nephews Nathaniel and Benjamin Goode and a niece Kaitlyn Goode.
She joined her father Elmer Goode and many aunts and uncles in the afterlife.
Hope was loved by many people throughout her life and will be missed deeply by an innumerable amount of people.
Family will receive friends on Friday August 5, 2022, from 4pm to 6pm in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 33 South Avenue, at 6 pm funeral services will be held. Burial will be in Thayer Cemetery in Ridgway.
Donations can be made in her name to American Diabetic Association,American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, or Toys for Tots.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
