Heaven gained an angel. She was welcomed with open arms by her father, John. Hope Maxwell, of Athens, Pennsylvania, passed away Dec. 19, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, from complications from surgery.
She was born June 13, 1974 at Towanda Memorial Hospital to the late John J Maxwell and her mother and loving caregiver Jean Maxwell. She was a 1993 graduate from Northeast Bradford. Her hobbies included bowling, playing marbles and cards. She loved going to Troy Fair to the derby and watching her nieces Becca and KayKay. In younger years, she was in Rainbow Girls.
Surviving are sisters, Lisa (Terry) Berger and Holly (Ben Vanderpool) Sweat, all of Rome; a special Uncle and Aunt Clair (Marion) Talada; nieces and nephews, Rachael (Becca) Chilson, Te’a (Mark) Sweat, Dalton (Alex) Sweat, Ryan (Mercedes) Berger; special great nieces Jaedyn, Carmen and Mila and numerous special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Everyone that knew her loved her. She always had a smile on her face and never got discouraged with what she was given. Predeceased by father John J. Maxwell on Aug. 9, 2017, brother-in-law Johnnie Sweat on June 19, 2006, paternal grandparents John and Doris Maxwell and maternal grandparents Hillmont and Lena Talada.
A celebration of Hope’s life will be held on Jan. 12, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at Kinsman Hall on Front St. in East Athens.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, PA.
Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Hope’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com. Memorial donations can be sent to Jean Maxwell at 191 Buffalo Lane Apt. 1 Athens, PA 18810.
