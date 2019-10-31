Howard A. Manahan, 82, of Sayre, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 following an extended illness.
He was born on May 28, 1937, in New Albany, the son of the late Ivan and Annabelle (Buckley) Manahan.
Howard was employed with the Ingersoll Rand in Athens for 35 years, prior to his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, working on race cars, and gardening.
He is predeceased by his brothers, James, Richard, Leonard, and Gerald Manahan.
Howard is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Darlene and John Janicki of Clinton, New York, and Gloria and Gary Reeves of Waverly, New York; grandchildren, Travis and Michaelia Reeves of Waverly, New York, and Bethany Booher of Elmira, New York; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Benjamin Reeves; sisters, Marie Traver of Dushore, Linda Tourscher of Dushore, and Barbara Cummings of Arizona; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Marion Manahan of Monroeton, and Donald and Delores Manahan of New Albany; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hornbrook Cemetery, Hornbrook Road, Towanda, with the Rev. David Larson officiating.
Burial will follow in the Hornbrook Cemetery, Towanda.
Donations may be made in Howard’s memory to: Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
Those wishing to send express memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
