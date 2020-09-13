Howard “Howdy” Jones, 89, entered into eternal rest on March 23, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family. He was born on Sept. 3, 1930, in Endicott, New York, and was raised on a farm in Warren Center, Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by parents Morgan and Helen, brothers Douglas and Morgan Jr., and sisters Roena and Mary Lou. He and his wife, Bettie Mai, raised their family in Warren Center and Apalachin, New York. He was a veteran of the United States Army (Ft. Campbell) where he met Bettie. He owned and operated Howdy Jones Excavating, Jones and Mead Construction, Howdy Jones Construction, and Howdy Jones Used Equipment. Howdy was a member of the Warren Center United Methodist Church, Westbrook Masonic Lodge No. 333, the International Flying Farmers, and various antique car clubs. While he had an affinity for all things fast—flying his airplanes and helicopters, racing stock cars, and riding his snowmobiles and motorcycles—he was happiest when visiting with family and friends. Howdy loved his family dearly and left them with a love of accomplishment and self-worth. He is survived by his wife, Bettie, of 63 years; children, Paula Druen (Dan), Howdy Jones, Jr. (Tara), Nancy Rabenold (Gary), and Tracy Greenwood (Mark); grandchildren, Angela Vitale Kidd (David), Michele Vitale House (Joseph), Ben Vitale (Bobbi Jayne), Ellory, Audra, Raquel “Boo Boo,” and Howdy III Jones, Gary Jr. and Evan Rabenold, and Ryan Salts (Katie); great-grandchildren, Zachary, Landon, Jacob, William, Adeline, Maverick, Jett, Jaxon, and Jostyn; and brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Howdy’s humor and love of living will be missed. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 at the Hope Community Church, 5864 Jackson Valley Rd., Warren Center. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Hope Community Church, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. and the funeral to follow. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 24, Rome, PA 18837 in loving memory of Howard “Howdy” Jones. Caring assistance is being provided by the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main Street, Nichols.
Latest News
- Central American refugees stopped by Trump, then by pandemic
- State orders reroute of part of natural gas pipeline
- Virus America, six months in: Disarray, dismay, disconnect
- Teacher departures leave schools scrambling for substitutes
- Grandson of Harding and lover wants president's body exhumed
- 2 California deputies shot in apparent ambush in patrol car
- Muriel (Watkins) Shaylor, 87
- EMHR planning new signage with dedication to Ed Bustin
Ground Game Podcast
Want the latest in #coronavirus political news? We’ve got you covered with @AP’s new podcast, “Ground Game: Inside the Outbreak.” Download and listen here: AP Podcasts/Ground Game
Most Popular
Articles
- Failure to act, intimidation among claims against Canton police chief and administrator; couple claims no wrongdoing
- Beau James Parker, 28
- Lucy Lindley Baumunk
- Henry R. Benjamin, 80
- William George Harley Davidson, 22
- Bradley Lanning Sink, 72
- Hal C. Eighmey Sr., 72
- Evelyn P. Stone, 98
- Police: Man wanted in homicide investigation known to frequent Bradford County, other fishing locations (free to read)
- Albert L. McClure, 91
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite season?
You voted:
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.